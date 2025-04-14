We Tried Everything On The McDonald's McValue Menu. Here's What To Order (And Skip)

McDonald's, as a leader of the global fast food scene, relies in part on affordability to maintain its appeal. Not only must its food deliver in the taste and texture departments (or at least claim to), but in order to attract the highest number of potential customers, it must also keep prices relatively low. Amid rising inflation, however, McDonald's must find a way to tow the line between operation costs, profitability, and customers' buying power. That's why we're testing out the chain's aptly named McValue menu to see how valuable its deals really are.

The McValue menu was one of the big changes that came to McDonald's in 2025, seemingly replacing — or, more generously, rebranding — its $1, $2, $3 Dollar Menu. The major difference is that items on the McValue menu don't cap out at just a couple of dollars. Some of them are $4 or higher depending on your location, and the best bargains on offer are its two $5 Meal Deals. Most of the items, as you'll see in our review, sneak their way onto Mickey D's value menu not necessarily because they're already the cheapest items sold, but because the chain deemed them worthy of a bespoke mix-and-match BOGO deal: Buy one, add one (of equal or lesser value) for $1. But before you can buy a second Sausage McMuffin or Double Cheeseburger for $1, you have to pay full price for the first, and this raises an important question we aim to answer with our taste test: Which breakfast and lunch items off the McValue menu are worth ordering, and which ones should you skip?

