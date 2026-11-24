The Cozy Side Dish I Look Forward To Every Thanksgiving
You never know when a recipe from a blog you discovered will become a key part of your vision for Thanksgiving, but it happened to our family. About 10 years ago, while trying to be a bit more inventive with the Thanksgiving menu, I found my favorite way to eat Brussels sprouts. And sorry, I'll admit up front that I would never consider combining bacon and Brussels sprouts. Instead, tangy sautéed Brussels sprouts with chopped apples and onions is now an essential part of our Thanksgiving meal.
Honestly, it doesn't sound like it should taste as good as it does, but trust that it's worth trying. The textures are a nice juxtaposition to moist turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, jellied cranberries, and mushy-but-nevertheless-unskippable green bean casserole. The dish uses two key seasonal winter vegetables: Brussels sprouts and onions. The tanginess from the apple cider vinegar is one of my favorite aspects.
To serve four people, chop one pound of Brussels sprouts lengthwise, one red or sweet onion, and one or two apples. Add 1/4 teaspoon of salt and two to four tablespoons of olive oil to a skillet over medium heat. Sauté and stir the Brussels sprouts and onions for eight to 12 minutes, then lower the heat and add the apples. Simmer the apples for about eight to 10 more minutes, then remove from the stove. Stir in two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and enjoy. Perhaps this will also become your favorite new cozy Thanksgiving side?
Other ways to enjoy Brussels sprouts, apples, and onions
For variety or extras, there are plenty of different ways to prepare Brussels sprouts, apples, and onions. If you're on the fence about Brussels sprouts, perhaps you'd like to try these recipes that can turn newbies into Brussels sprout lovers, like air fryer parmesan Brussels sprouts, a spicy lemon version, or top your sprouts with chorizo and aioli. If you want to go with roasted Brussels sprouts and still add apples and onions, everything can be roasted together on a sheet pan, caramelizing all of your ingredients.
Brussels sprouts, apples, and onions can also be added to stuffing or dressing, to make a hearty, filling side dish full of flavor. These ingredients also work well in other savory side dishes, perhaps alongside grains, kale, nuts, or cranberries. Milder, less intense sweet or red onions can work well in almost any dish, though keep in mind cooking them helps tone down the pungency. However you enjoy Thanksgiving, Brussels sprouts with apples and onions are a yummy side option you should consider for a nice addition and contrast to other traditional Thanksgiving foods.