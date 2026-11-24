You never know when a recipe from a blog you discovered will become a key part of your vision for Thanksgiving, but it happened to our family. About 10 years ago, while trying to be a bit more inventive with the Thanksgiving menu, I found my favorite way to eat Brussels sprouts. And sorry, I'll admit up front that I would never consider combining bacon and Brussels sprouts. Instead, tangy sautéed Brussels sprouts with chopped apples and onions is now an essential part of our Thanksgiving meal.

Honestly, it doesn't sound like it should taste as good as it does, but trust that it's worth trying. The textures are a nice juxtaposition to moist turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, jellied cranberries, and mushy-but-nevertheless-unskippable green bean casserole. The dish uses two key seasonal winter vegetables: Brussels sprouts and onions. The tanginess from the apple cider vinegar is one of my favorite aspects.

To serve four people, chop one pound of Brussels sprouts lengthwise, one red or sweet onion, and one or two apples. Add 1/4 teaspoon of salt and two to four tablespoons of olive oil to a skillet over medium heat. Sauté and stir the Brussels sprouts and onions for eight to 12 minutes, then lower the heat and add the apples. Simmer the apples for about eight to 10 more minutes, then remove from the stove. Stir in two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and enjoy. Perhaps this will also become your favorite new cozy Thanksgiving side?