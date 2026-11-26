It's a new month, which means it's time for a new set of Aldi Finds. For December 2026, the discount grocery chain's batch of seasonal foods and household goods features a slew of frozen meals and side dishes, mouthwatering breakfast items, food and kitchen gifts, and a couple of sweet snacks. Between holiday hosting and shopping for loved ones, December can put a serious dent in your bank account, but Aldi's latest offerings might leave a little wiggle room in your holiday budget.

We got a first look at some of these limited-time items so you can mark your calendar for the drops. As seasoned shoppers know, Aldi Finds rarely stick around for long. You may even want to clear out some freezer space ahead of time, given how many of this month's items come frozen. Just try to leave some for the rest of us if you're planning to stock up on your favorites.

Not everything on your December shopping list has to revolve around the holidays, though. Some of these goodies are just as enticing for a quiet night at home as they are for a festive get-together.