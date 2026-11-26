11 Best New Aldi Finds Of December 2026
It's a new month, which means it's time for a new set of Aldi Finds. For December 2026, the discount grocery chain's batch of seasonal foods and household goods features a slew of frozen meals and side dishes, mouthwatering breakfast items, food and kitchen gifts, and a couple of sweet snacks. Between holiday hosting and shopping for loved ones, December can put a serious dent in your bank account, but Aldi's latest offerings might leave a little wiggle room in your holiday budget.
We got a first look at some of these limited-time items so you can mark your calendar for the drops. As seasoned shoppers know, Aldi Finds rarely stick around for long. You may even want to clear out some freezer space ahead of time, given how many of this month's items come frozen. Just try to leave some for the rest of us if you're planning to stock up on your favorites.
Not everything on your December shopping list has to revolve around the holidays, though. Some of these goodies are just as enticing for a quiet night at home as they are for a festive get-together.
ALDI Potato Tots
There's a new frozen side dish in town that may just rival your favorite restaurant appetizers. Aldi Potato Tots come in both jalapeño (if tater tots and jalapeño poppers had a baby) and loaded style (stuffed with baked potato toppings). Grab a few packages starting December 9 at just $5.49 per 16-ounce bag.
Breakfast Best Chicken and Waffles
Sure, you could get chicken and waffles from a local brunch spot, but why shell out $20-something for a dish you could get at Aldi starting December 9? This box of Breakfast Best crispy chicken strips and mini Belgian waffles with sweet syrup will only cost you $6.99, which is way more affordable than dining out. All that's left is to pair it with a cocktail, like a mimosa or our classic bloody mary recipe.
Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray
This Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray is the perfect appetizer for an Italian meal spread or charcuterie board accompaniment. You get an assortment of marinated feta, olives, sweet cherry peppers, and a lemon feta antipasti with more olives and peppers. Starting December 16, you can grab these trays for $9.99 each.
Crofton Artisan Drink Making Kit
If you're looking for a cute gift option for a foodie friend or loved one, these Crofton Artisan Drink Making Kits are likely to be a hit come December 16. Choose from a hot chocolate, loose leaf tea, or matcha tea kit, depending on your giftee's preference (or your own if you're just looking to treat yourself). Each kit is $14.99 and will likely go fast, so snag one if you see one.
Season's Choice Eggplant
Aldi's Season's Choice Eggplant comes in either fries (a dip-friendly side dish or appetizer) or cutlets, which will serve as a perfect shortcut for an eggplant Parmesan recipe. Each box costs $4.99, which is loads cheaper than ordering something similar from a restaurant. Returning December 16, you can impress your family with these delicious gourmet veggies.
Clancy's Mini Dipped Rice Cakes
Aldi's private-label snack brand Clancy's has a new treat coming December 30. Clancy's Mini Dipped Rice Cakes come in three flavors: peanut butter, chocolate, and salted caramel. Each 3-ounce bag, priced at $2.99, only contains five pieces, so why not buy one of each flavor for research purposes?
Specially Selected Roman-Style Pizza
If you're a frozen pizza fan, you won't want to miss this Specially Selected Roman-Style Pizza that debuts in Aldi stores on December 30. Each rectangular pepperoni or cheese pizza has a crisp crust and fits right on a sheet pan for easy weeknight dinners. And at $9.99 a box, it's still cheaper than ordering pizza delivery.
Ambiano Shaved Ice or Popcorn Maker
Whether you want to keep one of these Ambiano Shaved Ice or Popcorn Makers for yourself or buy one as a gift, they're a steal at $19.99 each. They'd be a great asset for kids' birthday parties or just another way to make the holidays more whimsical. Starting December 16, you can pick them up in the Aldi Finds aisle.
ALDI Cinnamon Sweet Potato Sticks
Aldi Cinnamon Sweet Potato Sticks are a tasty way to get in a serving of veggies. The thick-cut pieces are dusted with sugar and cinnamon and are 180 calories per serving. They're air fryer-friendly, too, making them a convenient snack or side whenever the mood hits. Find them in Aldi freezers starting December 30 for $3.29 per 16-ounce bag.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Croissants
If you thought croissants couldn't get any more delicious, Aldi begs to differ. The grocery brand is releasing two different flavors of Breakfast Best Stuffed Croissants on December 16 for $6.49 a box: Spinach & Feta and Ham & Swiss. Each package comes with four croissants, so you can share them with the fam or save them all for yourself. Regardless, you'll want to stock up in case these prove to be a popular item.
Park Street Deli Pretzel Bites
In 2022, Aldi released some savory cheese pretzel bites that shoppers loved. Now the snack has a sweet twin, Park Street Deli Pretzel Bites, which come with either a cinnamon or dulce de leche dip. Priced at $4.29 a box, these drop right before Christmas on December 23. Perhaps Santa will enjoy a new sweet treat with his milk this year.