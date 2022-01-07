Denny's Just Brought Back This Popular Pancake Meal For A Limited Time

BRAND Eating reports that the Super Slam meal is back at Denny's and we're so excited that we just can't hide it. Whether you've had the pleasure of enjoying this breakfast, or you're a newbie to this menu item, get ready to dig into this delicious platter.

Per PR Newswire, the Super Slam was first introduced to Denny's customers in 2018 and features two fresh eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, crispy hash browns, and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Add some syrup and a cup of Joe, and this is a meal certain to satisfy your appetite.

Denny's Super Slam could run you anywhere between $6.99 to $8.99 depending on your location and according to Chew boom, you have the opportunity to upgrade to pumpkin pancakes, but for an additional charge. And while the Super Slam is only available for a limited time, one user from the Twitterverse revealed "Yo guys, I know the Super Slam isn't on the menu at Denny's anymore, but you can still order it. Keep this info safe."

Whether or not this statement is accurate, we cannot confirm, but when the Super Slam does go back into hiding, we may take this info and try to order it anyway.