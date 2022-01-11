Why You're Seeing So Many Fast Food Subscriptions Lately

Subscription services for entertainment and transportation are more popular than ever, and the fast food industry appears to be playing ketchup. Just last week, we saw a couple of new additions to the expanding universe of food subscriptions. Taco Bell announced an in-app subscription where, for $10, people can eat a taco a day for 30 days. Meanwhile, salad chain Sweetgreen rolled out a subscription — also $10 for 30 days — that earns the holder a $3 credit for each day they order from the company's website.

Food and beverage subscriptions are nothing new — as Vogue points out, there are plenty of companies that will send you coffee beans at regular intervals. But rather than delivering a product straight to your door, these fast food subscriptions provide an incentive to keep coming back to an establishment. It's a model that restaurants have increasingly been dabbling in: Tex-Mex chain On the Border has a "queso club," and Buffalo Wild Wings offered food subscriptions during 2020's NFL season (via Restaurant Business). And who could forget the now-defunct Never Ending Pasta Pass from Olive Garden?

This fast food subscription trend is part of a broader shift amid what subscription management company Zuora calls the "end of ownership," where consumers are more interested in easy-access services than owning things.