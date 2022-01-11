The Best Flavor Of Skittles According To 25% Of People

If your sweet tooth tends to prefer fruit flavors over chocolate, you have plenty of options in the candy aisle. Aside from Starbursts and Sour Patch Kids, one of the most popular fruit-flavored snacks is Skittles. The tiny spheres have been around since 1974 and have become a household name thanks to their tangy, chewy deliciousness and bright, cheerful colors (via The Daily Meal). The candy started out with just the OG rainbow pack but you can now find Skittles in a bunch of unique flavors, including tropical and sour Skittles.

Everyone has their own preferences on how to eat Skittles. While almost half of people say they eat the candy by the handful, some 20% of customers confess they eat them one by one (via PR Newswire). If you fall into the latter camp, you likely know that each Skittle tastes a little different depending on its color. Which one is everyone's favorite? Mashed polled more than 600 people across the country to find out. Here's which one a quarter of respondents said is their favorite of the colorful bunch.