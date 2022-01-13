Alton Brown Had A Hilarious Spit-Take For His Quarantine Quitchen

Alton Brown is at it again. If you are a fan of Brown's "Quarantine Quitchen," then you know this series is a raw and authentic look into the celebrity chef's inside world that took off when he and his wife, Elizabeth Ingram (a restaurant designer), decided to stream themselves making dinner in their home kitchen together — totally unscripted, and just for fun. What they could not have known was how popular their experiment would be and that it would morph into a new brand altogether. In fact, Brown told Fast Company, "It's kind of the unplugged version of me. It's really peculiar after all these years to have a new brand."

In fact, his low-budget venture has made Brown even more popular, and dare we say, more likable. As he explained to Fast Company, "I have never seen responses to anything that I've done like ['Quarantine Quitchen']. People are like, 'Oh my gosh, after all these years of 'Good Eats,' we get to see this completely other Alton. This Alton cusses. This is like Fun Alton.' And people love my wife." Even better, Fun Alton recently shared what an "unplanned" spit-take looks like, and Twitter is loving him even more for it.