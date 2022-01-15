Reddit Supports This Suggested Alternative To Starbucks' Pay It Forward Movement

We'd venture to guess that many people, at some point in their lives, have been involved in some type of pay-it-forward chain in the drive-through line. You're just pulling through your preferred coffee chain's line-up, trying to get your morning caffeine boost, when the employee at the window informs you that the car in front of you has already paid for your order — so, you make the decision to do the same for the car behind you, and so on. It seems like a positive thing to do, but one thread on the Starbucks subreddit suggests you should consider switching up your definition of paying it forward and supporting someone other than the other customers around you (via Reddit).

Reddit user kaetb shared a graphic with text over that urged individuals to "stop doing 'pay it forward' at Starbucks," explaining that "the person behind you can pay for their own drink, that's why they're there." Instead, as the text explained in succinct language, "if you want to be generous, tip the workers more."

Kaetb shared the image with a simple post title, "support the workers," and within less than 24 hours the post was 95% upvoted with 84 comments from individuals who seemed to agree wholeheartedly with the new approach to drive-through generosity, in which the hard-working baristas crafting those hot and iced beverages would receive a little extra love.