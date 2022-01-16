International Delight Is Pulling A Willy Wonka With These Creamers

Coffee has come a long way, baby. Unless you're a boomer or beyond (beyonder?) you are probably unaware of a time when the options for partaking of a cup of joe were pretty much black and "regular" (with cream and sugar in New England, per Boston.com). And "cream" meant just that: cream. Carnation's Coffee-mate non-dairy creamer was launched in 1961, according to Americano Goodies, and purchased by Nestlé in 1985 (via Nestlé's About page). The company started selling Starbucks coffee creamers in 2019 (via the Nestlé website) and leads the pack in the creamer arena, with $360 million in sales annually, per Statista. International Delight is the second leading flavored coffee creamer brand, with $158 million in sales, despite having been, according to its website, the first company to start selling "flavored, liquid non-dairy creamers" in 1980. It entered the market with just three flavors. Can you imagine?

Today's coffeescape is a veritable carnival of creations. "Younger" coffee drinkers (those who probably don't know anyone who was at Woodstock), are riding the specialty coffee wave that began in the '60s, per PBS. According to Daniel Jhung, president of Nestlé's beverage division, they aren't black coffee drinkers but really more into the "coffee milkshake" vibe, as reported by Wall Street Journal. International Delight's latest foray into the fun and flavorful realm of coffee creamers is a Willy Wonka-inspired concoction that surely springs from a world of pure imagination, and boasts a Wonka-esque twist to boot.