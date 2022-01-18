Martha Stewart's Stable Kitchen Has Instagram Confused

Remember that old rhyme (via The Oklahoman), "[Your name, your name], if you're able, get your elbows off the table, this is not a horse's stable?" Well, if you take it at face value, you may be able to forget the no elbows rule should you be dining in Martha Stewart's kitchen (or one of them, at least). Why? Because the kitchen is, in fact, located in a stable!

According to Martha's Instagram, "My stable kitchen is perhaps one of my favorite places on the farm." She goes on to describe its high-end fittings including an AGA cooker in a custom shade of gray – the AGA being a cast-iron stove that's a favorite of Mary Berry and Nigella Lawson as well as Stewart. Her stable kitchen also features a floor made of black tiles, a soapstone sink with shelving to match, vintage wood brackets holding up those shelves, and, as Stewart admits, "lots of tin molds." What she doesn't say, however, is exactly why she chose to have a kitchen added to her stable, nor what she uses it for. Needless to say, Stewart's followers had a few questions.