Here's How Padma Lakshmi Makes Her Tea Every Morning

With 85 shares, 2383 likes, and 49,600 views, masala tea is certainly having its day, but it looks like Padma Lakshmi isn't the only one who drinks this type of tea. In the comments of her post you'll find many in agreement that this tea is tops. Fans write, "Been drinking this tea for years!" and "I recently tasted this tea, I loved it." Some others gushed over Lakshmi's kettle, which makes a harmonica-like sound instead of a high-pitched screech, asking where they can purchase it.

Some TikTok users, however, mentioned that loose leaf tea was better than making a cup with a teabag. Although some comments seemed pleasant enough, others did come across a bit hostile including " we don't expect you to take shortcuts. Make actual tea with loose leaves." Lakshmi responded by saying she previously posted a video demonstration on how she makes the masala chai with loose leaves. Since mornings can get busy quickly, using a teabag can make things easier and still give you the little boost of caffeine to start your day off right.

In addition to tea, Lakshmi does eat breakfast, which sometimes includes a boiled egg with hot sauce, a piece of sourdough toast, and one grapefruit.