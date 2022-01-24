Why You Shouldn't Put Olive Oil In Pasta Water, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Per Guarnaschelli's TikTok video, the cookbook author claims that olive oil does not belong in the boiling water with your pasta. She explains, "because the sauce won't stick to the pasta. Oil sticks to the pasta and then the sauce slides off, and we don't want that." She goes further, noting that "You're also just pouring olive oil down the drain when you drain your pasta."

TikTok users are a bit divided over the answer. Team Guarnaschelli showed up, with one fan responding, "She [is] absolutely right listen to the pretty lady," and another offering, "Thank you! It has never made sense to me to add oil." But not everyone is in agreement.

One user claims, "Absolutely does not affect how the sauce sticks. It does however help prevent boil overs," while another isn't sure whose advice to follow, noting, "Gordon Ramsay says it's to add additional flavor as well as keep the pasta from sticking especially if fresh. I don't know what is what anymore." A fellow member of the social media platform did note that Ramsay "is not Italian," — irrelevant, we know.

Perhaps the jury will be out forever on this topic, leaving it up to the pasta lovers' preference — and we're ok with that.