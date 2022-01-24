Why You Shouldn't Put Olive Oil In Pasta Water, According To Alex Guarnaschelli
Alex Guarnaschelli is taking on a pasta cooking topic that keeps many of us awake at night. The judge on the Food Network's competitive reality show, "Chopped," took to TikTok to answer a follower's question, and depending on your pasta cooking preferences, you might not like her answer. The question in the spotlight concerns putting olive oil in boiling water. Guarnaschelli acknowledges the question is controversial, but we love that it doesn't keep her from wading into this slippery debate.
The fan asked Guarnaschelli, "Should you put olive oil in boiling water when making pasta? My husband says yes." Ever the epitome of graciousness, Guarnaschelli answered the question in a TikTok video and captioned it "Olive oil in your pasta water? Controversial. Here are my thoughts. What are yours?"
While her answer may stir the pot, the explanation might make you think twice about adding olive oil to your boiling ziti.
TikTok is divided over Guarnaschelli's explanation
Per Guarnaschelli's TikTok video, the cookbook author claims that olive oil does not belong in the boiling water with your pasta. She explains, "because the sauce won't stick to the pasta. Oil sticks to the pasta and then the sauce slides off, and we don't want that." She goes further, noting that "You're also just pouring olive oil down the drain when you drain your pasta."
TikTok users are a bit divided over the answer. Team Guarnaschelli showed up, with one fan responding, "She [is] absolutely right listen to the pretty lady," and another offering, "Thank you! It has never made sense to me to add oil." But not everyone is in agreement.
One user claims, "Absolutely does not affect how the sauce sticks. It does however help prevent boil overs," while another isn't sure whose advice to follow, noting, "Gordon Ramsay says it's to add additional flavor as well as keep the pasta from sticking especially if fresh. I don't know what is what anymore." A fellow member of the social media platform did note that Ramsay "is not Italian," — irrelevant, we know.
Perhaps the jury will be out forever on this topic, leaving it up to the pasta lovers' preference — and we're ok with that.