Instagram Is Loving Buddy Valastro's Birthday Shoutout For Guy Fieri

There's always something exciting going on in Flavortown, where "fun and food meet in perfect harmony" (via Food Network). Whether it's finding pizza the size of a manhole cover, or a sauce so good you could put it on a flip flop and make it tasty, the fictitious foodie paradise is hardly full of dull moments — and this weekend was no different. Residents of the mythical city gathered far and wide across the internet to celebrate the birthday of their spikey-haired mayor Guy Fieri who celebrated the big 5-4 on Saturday, January 22 (via Famous Birthdays).

Naturally, the longtime Food Network host was the subject of hundreds of social media shoutouts from friends, fans, and family, including one incredibly aww-worthy Instagram post from his eldest son, Hunter. "You are a legend, a role model, and an amazing father! I'm proud to be your son," the 25-year-old wrote. How sweet!

Not to be outdone, Fieri also received a birthday tribute from another beloved figure in the Food Network universe: Buddy Valastro. The "Cake Boss" took to Instagram over the weekend to send well wishes to his pal in a post that fans of the two television personalities are absolutely loving.