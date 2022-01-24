Instagram Is Loving Buddy Valastro's Birthday Shoutout For Guy Fieri
There's always something exciting going on in Flavortown, where "fun and food meet in perfect harmony" (via Food Network). Whether it's finding pizza the size of a manhole cover, or a sauce so good you could put it on a flip flop and make it tasty, the fictitious foodie paradise is hardly full of dull moments — and this weekend was no different. Residents of the mythical city gathered far and wide across the internet to celebrate the birthday of their spikey-haired mayor Guy Fieri who celebrated the big 5-4 on Saturday, January 22 (via Famous Birthdays).
Naturally, the longtime Food Network host was the subject of hundreds of social media shoutouts from friends, fans, and family, including one incredibly aww-worthy Instagram post from his eldest son, Hunter. "You are a legend, a role model, and an amazing father! I'm proud to be your son," the 25-year-old wrote. How sweet!
Not to be outdone, Fieri also received a birthday tribute from another beloved figure in the Food Network universe: Buddy Valastro. The "Cake Boss" took to Instagram over the weekend to send well wishes to his pal in a post that fans of the two television personalities are absolutely loving.
Food Network fans loved seeing worlds collide in Valastro's post
Guy Fieri received tons of birthday love from friends and family this year, but his b-day shoutout from Buddy Valastro may take the cake (pun intended) as the best one on the internet. Taking to his Instagram account on January 22, the "Cake Boss" shared a photo of himself and Fieri posing together with their sons, Buddy Jr. and Hunter, along with a sweet message for his friend. "Happy birthday brother, eat like a king and don't forget the cake," he wrote (via Instagram).
Avid followers of the Food Network stars may recognize the image as Valastro originally posted the shot to Instagram when the father-son duos had a chance run-in at Fieri's restaurant at The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas back in October (via People). But, despite being the photo's second go-around on the social media platform, fans still couldn't get enough of the post, which has amassed more than 86,000 likes and dozens of comments as of this writing. "Yay! Two of our favorites Buddy and Guy! Happy Birthday!" one person wrote. "Love this!!" said another follower.
It's unclear whether or not Fieri did, in fact, have cake over the weekend as Valastro suggested. However, he still appeared to have enjoyed his special day, as evidenced by photos posted to his own Instagram account showing him cruising top-down with his dog, Cash. Hopefully, there was a slice of cake awaiting the Mayor of Flavortown when they got back from the ride.