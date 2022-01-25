Shake Shack's New Game Day Menu Items Are Hotter Than Ever

It seems that Shake Shack's new game day menu items aim to embody everything that football fans and foodies love about buffalo chicken wings with the added bonus of not having to use an entire pack of napkins while scarfing them down. Per Thrillist, the new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich offers a spicy take on the crispy chicken patty from the chain's classic Chicken Shack by coating it in a house-made Buffalo sauce. It will be also be dressed with shredded lettuce, pickles, and ranch, and served on a toasted potato bun.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries – which can also be ordered sans-cheese – adds a spicy buffalo seasoning blend atop the cheesy, crinkle-cut fries that customers are already familiar with, and will be served with a side of ranch dressing. Suggested prices for the menu items are $7.79 for the handheld and $4.79 for the fries (via Eat This, Not That!).

Earlier today, Shake Shack took to Instagram to share the news of its latest menu drop in a post that has, unsurprisingly, earned an enthusiastic response from fans. "I am SO EXCITED," one person commented. "Game changer," quipped another fan. "OH. DEAR. GOD. Cannot stop drooling," a third follower wrote, and if you're in the same boat, there's even more good news. Though the official launch of the new menu items is slated for Friday, Shake Shack app users have exclusive access to the gameday treats starting today. We'd certainly call that a win.