Padma Lakshmi Just Shared A Touching Tribute To Julia Child

It's easy to see how Julia Child's life and work would resonate with Padma Lakshmi. Like Child, the "Top Chef" host has a passion for food and an insatiable appetite for learning. Her show "Taste the Nation" perfectly encapsulates this, as it shows Lakshmi as she explores various food cultures around the country (via Hulu).

But Lakshmi's admiration for Child goes beyond a mutual love of cooking and entertaining. Per The New Yorker, Child was notably vocal in her support for a woman's right to choose and even spent time in her later years leading cooking classes to raise funds for Planned Parenthood. Similarly, Lakshmi is a passionate supporter of various social causes and isn't afraid to use her platform to make a bold statement on feminism. She was also lauded for marching in Texas for women's rights. In the second part of her Twitter dedication to the cookbook legend, Lakshmi notes, "Not only did she change the way Americans cook & eat, but she was an advocate for reproductive health rights & a big supporter of [Planned Parenthood]."

So far, Lakshmi's tweet has earned almost 1,000 likes, as well as mentions from fans sharing their approval of her tribute. And while many flooded the replies to share how Child impacted their own lives, one user expressed their gratitude for Lakshmi's dedication in the best way. Tagging her under the tweet, they wrote, "Keep carrying the torch."