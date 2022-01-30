Robert Irvine Wants Fans To Wake Up To This Decadent French Toast

While weekday breakfasts tend to be practical and routine — you hardly have time to scarf down a protein bar or quick bowl of oatmeal as you rush out the door — weekend breakfasts are much more slow and relaxed. Because you actually have time to whip up more than a microwaveable meal, your Saturday and Sunday mornings can consist of something a little more elaborate and, in some cases, more indulgent. Think: a boozy brunch with bottomless mimosas with friends or a pile of homemade pancakes smothered in syrup with your family.

Another popular weekend breakfast treat is French toast. In its most basic form, French toast simply consists of sliced bread that's been dipped in a cinnamon egg batter and then pan-fried (via Simply Recipes). However, there are tons of variations, whether you switch up the type of bread, the flavors, or the toppings (fresh fruit and powdered sugar, anyone?). Even Robert Irvine has a take on the classic dish. He recently shared a mouthwatering photo of a dessert-like French toast recipe on Instagram.