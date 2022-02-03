Aldi's Melyn Watermelon Drink Has Customers Divided

The original poster certainly isn't alone in their thoughts about the Melyn watermelon drink. Others shared similar thoughts on how the beverage tasted like a spoiled pumpkin in the Reddit comments. One Redditor said, "I can't say I've ever "savored" a gutted pumpkin, but this was vile tasting. Not watermelon, not lemon. Wound up pouring it down the drain."

For anyone who already has the drink and doesn't want it to go to waste, here's a suggestion from another Redditor: "I liked it cold, but it was disgusting warm. I'd recommend putting it in the freezer until it gets slushy." Though this seemed to work for one person, there's some division on this as well — another poster claimed that it still tasted like rotting pumpkins cold.

While there are some harsh reviews, a couple of fans of the drink pipped up in the comments, with one person saying, "Hard disagree. I LOVE IT. Bought a bunch; more for me!" Another Reddit user said that their child liked it, so if you're loving this drink, you're not alone. But not all watermelon drinks from Aldi create this much controversy, though it'll likely be easier to find watermelon drinks in the warmer months. Keep an eye out for similar products they've had in the past, like watermelon mint lemonade.