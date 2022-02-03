Fans Are Heartbroken About This Missing Dunkin' Valentine's Day Flavor

Dunkin' may not be entering the month of love on as much of a high note as expected. In anticipation of Valentine's Day, the coffee and donut chain issued a press release announcing the return of some popular Dunkin' Valentine's Day treats. The company also shared the news on social media, posting an Instagram video that shows someone opening a box to reveal an assortment of Valentine's-themed donuts. The caption reads, "The Valentine's Day donuts are BACK with fan favorites Brownie Batter and Cupid's Choice."

Some fans may have been happy to hear about the chain's returning donuts — the first with chocolate frosting and brownie batter filling and the second with strawberry icing and Bavarian Kreme. Many others, however, were displeased with the news because they noticed something missing from the Valentine's menu. "WHERES THE PINK VELVET MACCHIATO," one commenter shrieked. Another wrote, "My heart is broken without the pink velvet." Several similar comments express disappointment that Dunkin' is not bringing back its Pink Velvet Macchiato this year. A press release from 2021 describes the coffee drink as combining the flavors of red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting into a macchiato.