Drew Barrymore's Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven Is Almost Too Cute To Use

Going out to eat at a romantic restaurant may be one of the biggest Valentine's Day traditions there is. According to Open Table, it's the second busiest day of the year for restaurants, with reservation numbers climbing up 500%. But, for those of us who are more of a homebody or who don't want to wait the additional time for a table on a busy holiday, sometimes the best date is a home-cooked meal in your own kitchen. If that's not enough to convince you, just ask John Krasinski who admittedly fell for wife Emily Blunt after she cooked Ina Garten's famous roast chicken for him. Simply put, nothing says love like sharing something you made yourself for a loved one.

For those that plan to stay in and cook this February 14 (or any day really!), Drew Barrymore has a little something that will get you in the mood to celebrate. The talk show host and actress took to Instagram to share her Beautiful Kitchenware line that just released a limited-edition miniature heart-shaped Dutch oven. In a video post, Barrymore showed off the adorable new cookware, noting that she personally designed it herself for Valentine's Day.

The festive piece comes in a pretty pink champagne color and has a two-quart capacity with a non-stick seal, which means it can be used to cook savory dishes like pasta, as well as desserts like brownies. It's currently available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart or on the Beautiful website for $44.97.