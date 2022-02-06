Drew Barrymore's Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven Is Almost Too Cute To Use
Going out to eat at a romantic restaurant may be one of the biggest Valentine's Day traditions there is. According to Open Table, it's the second busiest day of the year for restaurants, with reservation numbers climbing up 500%. But, for those of us who are more of a homebody or who don't want to wait the additional time for a table on a busy holiday, sometimes the best date is a home-cooked meal in your own kitchen. If that's not enough to convince you, just ask John Krasinski who admittedly fell for wife Emily Blunt after she cooked Ina Garten's famous roast chicken for him. Simply put, nothing says love like sharing something you made yourself for a loved one.
For those that plan to stay in and cook this February 14 (or any day really!), Drew Barrymore has a little something that will get you in the mood to celebrate. The talk show host and actress took to Instagram to share her Beautiful Kitchenware line that just released a limited-edition miniature heart-shaped Dutch oven. In a video post, Barrymore showed off the adorable new cookware, noting that she personally designed it herself for Valentine's Day.
The festive piece comes in a pretty pink champagne color and has a two-quart capacity with a non-stick seal, which means it can be used to cook savory dishes like pasta, as well as desserts like brownies. It's currently available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart or on the Beautiful website for $44.97.
Cookware anyone can truly fall in love with
Not only is the Beautiful Dutch oven great for cooking a meal for your sweetie, it's also destined to be a hit among those in need of a Valentine's gift. At just $44.97, it's a fraction of the cost of the $200 heart-shaped Dutch oven made by Le Creuset, which has the exact same two-quart capacity.
Fans of designer Drew Barrymore are already head over heels about her new heart-shaped cookware, with many appropriately flooding the comments section under her Instagram video with heart-eye emojis and replies declaring they were buying it as soon as possible. "Swoon!!" gushed one user. "Holy moly that's gorgeous!!" wrote another. A third couldn't contain their excitement, and added, ""DREWWWW I don't even know how to use a Dutch oven but this is so cute I just preordered ..." And Bobby Berk of "Queer Eye" also couldn't resist, and commented, "So cute! Ordered!!!" Another follower was quick to remind users they don't need a romantic partner to buy this sweet cookware. "I got it as my Valentine gift to myself. Self love. It's just pretty."
And while the heart-shaped Dutch oven is obviously ideal for a Valentine's Day aesthetic, it's also a practical piece of kitchen equipment for all year-round, handling up to 500 degrees of heat. Of course, those who don't know how to cook or bake needn't worry about the item going to waste should they but it. It doubles as a serving dish, which means it can be used to display treats, like chocolate-covered strawberries.