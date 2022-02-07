Little Caesars Is Bringing An Unexpected Twist To Valentine's Day Bouquets

When you think of romantic gifts, you likely imagine a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolate for Valentine's Day. Although these might be classic presents for your sweetie, there are some more unique gift options out there if you want to think a little bit outside the heart-shaped box. This year, for example, Little Caesars is offering a limited-time gift option for bread lovers.

From today through February 14, fans of the pizza chain can order their giftee a "bouquet" of Little Caesars Crazy Bread, per a company press release. In lieu of roses, eight of the chain's butter, garlic, and parmesan breadsticks fill each paper cone. They're packed in an orange box that's studded with hearts and also contains a side of tomato-and-herb-based Crazy Sauce for dipping. While Crazy Bread isn't likely to last as long as roses, it does take care of your date's appetizer on Valentine's Day.