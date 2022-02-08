Instagram Is Loving Gordon Ramsay's 8-Minute Chicken Mojo

Considering Gordon Ramsay has several top-notch restaurants under his name and was one of only two chefs with the most number of Michelin stars in 2008, you might think that Ramsay's recipes may be too fancy for the average Joe to replicate (via Fine Dining Lovers). In September 2019 however, Ramsay launched a show on his YouTube channel that proved otherwise.

The show titled "Ramsay in 10," which has since been turned into a cookbook, allows the star chef to inspire his fans to cook simple, flavorsome food in as little as 10 minutes. The concept took off further when quarantine cooking was at its peak during the subsequent pandemic. While the show took a brief hiatus in the middle, Ramsay has since been back with all sorts of recipes like a Cheesy Green Pasta, Pork Tenderloin, and a Teriyaki Duck, all of which he prepares in under 10 minutes.

One recipe shared by the "Kitchen Nightmares" host is "healthy and quick," being cooked in as little as eight minutes, and this Chicken Mojo Bowl looks quite tasty, too.