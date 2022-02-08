Trader Joe's Shoppers 'Can't Eat Just One' Of These Raspberry Heart Cookies

Valentine's Day is almost upon us, and while that can mean making dinner reservations and getting all dressed up for a big night out, it can also be the perfect time to enjoy a cozy night at home. There's something about cuddling up with your loved one and enjoying your favorite sweet Valentine's snacks that just sounds appealing. And this year, Trader Joe's has a wide variety of specialty treats that are sure to sweeten up your holiday however you spend it.

The romantic Raspberry Heart Cookies are an eye-catcher that has amassed rave reviews and are selling for just $4.99. The popular Instagram account, @traderjoeslist, told its followers "I've received lots and lots of messages that these are phenomenal. Someone even said they're usually not into cookies like these, but they tried one, then proceeded to eat the entire row."

Fellow Trader Joe's fans were quick to agree that these heart-shaped shortbread cookies, which are sweetened with a jam center, are a "must buy." "These are by far my favorite seasonal item from TJs, kicking myself for not grabbing two boxes," one user posted, while another called the cookies "My favorite!!!" admitting they "Can't eat just one."