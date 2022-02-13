Did Taco Bell's Super Bowl Commercial Take A Swipe At McDonald's?

Fast food restaurants like to have fun on social media and interact with other brands — and sometimes, that of course means making fun of them. For example, Wendy's roasted Oreo on Twitter over milk, and Jack in the Box made a joke calling out McDonald's broken ice cream machines. Now it looks like Taco Bell's Super Bowl commercial is also poking fun at the chain's frequent dairy disasters.

The promo starts in a school setting where all the students are clowns, and a voice on a speaker keeps repeating that the ice cream machine is still broken. Sound familiar? To be fair, there's a few reasons why McDonald's machines always seem to be broken, with the company often citing the fact that they're super hard to fix. But, even with valid reasons, it can still be disappointing for customers who can never get their ice cream or McFlurries.

After the opening scene of the latest commercial, a few of the clowns (led by singer Doja Cat) break out of the school and go on a joyride to Taco Bell. In the background, the artist covers "Celebrity Skin" by Hole, according to Pitchfork, who also reported that singer Courtney Love played a role in rewriting the lyrics for this cover. Now that many people have seen the promo, social media is lighting up with many saying Taco Bell took a big swipe at McDonald's.