The Food Ad You Probably Didn't Notice During The Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Super Bowl may be the biggest day for the NFL, but for many, it's also the biggest day for epic commercials. According to NBC, the broadcaster of the Super Bowl this year, 30-second ad spots were going for a whopping $6.5 million. Considering the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event in the United States (via Stadium Talk), it makes sense for big brands to dig deep and go big. Who could forget such legendary ads as the Budweiser Clydesdales (who made a return this year) and Betty White's ad for Snickers?
Super Bowl LVI was no different, with plenty of food ads featuring celebrities, including many big name musicians. Fans who tuned in to the game saw Kanye West being indecisive about his order at McDonald's, Doja Cat leading a clown posse to Taco Bell (while taking a swipe at McDonald's at the same time), and Megan Thee Stallion voicing a beat-boxing bird for Doritos. One food "ad" that many people may have missed took place during the Halftime Show, which featured some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.
The Halftime Show's stage incorporated an iconic Compton burger joint
Held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, this was the first Super Bowl held in the Los Angeles area in 29 years (via NBC) and featured hometown heroes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar in the Halftime Show. In a fitting tribute, the stage set showcased several Los Angeles area landmarks, including music venue Eve After Dark (where Dr. Dre got his start), Dale's Donuts, and Compton's very own Tam's Burgers # 21, notes Eater Los Angeles
Tam's Burgers, with several outlets in the Los Angeles area, has long had a connection with hip hop. Kendrick Lamar raps about it in his song, "Element." Tam's Burgers #21, on Rosecrans Ave in Compton, was also the site where former rap mogul and founder of Death Row Records (which Snoop Dogg recently acquired), and one-time Rams player, Suge Knight ran over and killed someone after an argument over the N.W.A. biopic, "Straight Outta Compton" (which featured Dr. Dre), according to Access Online.
Fans of Tam's Burgers took to Twitter to express their excitement at seeing their local spot highlighted at the Super Bowl. As one fan noted, "Best Super Bowl commercial was the Tam's Burger one at half time." The "ad" clearly worked, as Tam's Burgers was reported to have long lines the day after the Super Bowl, and now even has its own fan page on Instagram.