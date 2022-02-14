The Food Ad You Probably Didn't Notice During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl may be the biggest day for the NFL, but for many, it's also the biggest day for epic commercials. According to NBC, the broadcaster of the Super Bowl this year, 30-second ad spots were going for a whopping $6.5 million. Considering the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event in the United States (via Stadium Talk), it makes sense for big brands to dig deep and go big. Who could forget such legendary ads as the Budweiser Clydesdales (who made a return this year) and Betty White's ad for Snickers?

Super Bowl LVI was no different, with plenty of food ads featuring celebrities, including many big name musicians. Fans who tuned in to the game saw Kanye West being indecisive about his order at McDonald's, Doja Cat leading a clown posse to Taco Bell (while taking a swipe at McDonald's at the same time), and Megan Thee Stallion voicing a beat-boxing bird for Doritos. One food "ad" that many people may have missed took place during the Halftime Show, which featured some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.