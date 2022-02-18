TikTok Is Emotional About Guy Fieri's Touching Self-Reflection

Guy Fieri is a polarizing figure. Despite his massive success (his television shows, books, and restaurants have given the star an astounding net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth), some people really don't care for the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host.

Guy's detractors are turned off by what one Redditor called Fieri's "obnoxious 'roadie for Smashmouth' personal style" with the loud shirts, spiked hair, sunglasses and over-the-top jewelry. Others cite homophobic and antisemitic comments the star has made in the past (via Grub Street and SFist).

But Fieri, who is also known for his philanthropy, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has plenty of fans, too. He has millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram, and fans have liked his Flavortown TikToks 8.5 million times. One TikTok really resonated with those who love the "Mayor of Flavortown," and Flavortown "residents" commented on the post more than 12,000 times. Guy posted a video of himself behind the wheel of his convertible, set to "Motion Sickness," by Phoebe Bridgers. Overlying the video is a caption in which Guy reflects on what his 8-year-old, 15-year-old, and 21-year-old selves might have thought of the number of diners, drive-ins, and dives present-day Guy has been to. He concludes the missive by writing: "54-year old me is rolling out looking for all three." In fact, DDD is filming its 42nd season, according to IMDb, and Guy is showing no signs of tiring of the show that propelled him to stardom.