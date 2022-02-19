Why Gordon Ramsay Made A Shake For The Chicago Bulls Mascot

When it comes to sports, Gordon Ramsay may not be the first name that comes to mind. But, the star chef is certainly a big fan — even recently giving a shoutout to this NFL team. And the man who has said that "cooking is like sports" (via La Prensa Latina) almost even became a professional soccer player (or football as it is known where he is from). Yet, Ramsay's place is usually not on the field or a court but in the kitchen where he works up just as much of a mean sweat.

So, while he may not be able to score any baskets or goals, he is a pro at delivering some solid game day foods. Ramsay's expertise has been a slam dunk for many sports-themed events, from actually helping two NBA players duke it out while grilling a steak (via Sky Sports) to offering his famous chicken wings recipe for Super Bowl fans that were hosting watch parties for the big game. However, Ramsay's most recent sports-related recipe seems a bit out of left field even for him — he was seen on TikTok making a shake for the "Benny The Bull," the Chicago Bulls mascot.