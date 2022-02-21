Instagram Can't Believe How Much Katie Biegel Looks Like Her Mom
Family is super important to Katie Biegel. When she gave birth to daughter Iris Marion Biegel, whom she shares with husband Ryan Biegel, after a series of unsuccessful IVF treatments, the celebrity chef posted to write about how overjoyed she was with her little family consisting of Ryan, Iris, and their dog. "I've spent the morning just staring at her, Ryan, and Gus in amazement that I have the family of my dreams," she partially captioned a pic of her holding her daughter. According to People, baby Iris came after the Biegels struggled with infertility, a battle during which "The Kitchen" host didn't give up hope for expanding her family. "I know a family will happen for us; it's just not going to be as easy as we thought," she said.
Now that baby Iris is here and approaching one and a half years old, Biegel is looking toward her next family adventure. She hopes to travel with her daughter and another very important woman in her life: her mom (via Instagram).
Katie Biegel and her mom are giving us twin vibes
Katie Biegel recently took to Instagram to celebrate the women in her family, including her mom, Kim, and her daughter, Iris, with a throwback pic of her and her mother sitting in what appears to be a restaurant booth. "This picture with my mom popped up on my phone today ... it was about 15 years ago in Paris. Can't wait to travel with her and Iris," Biegel captioned the photo, followed by the obligatory French croissant emoji and the hashtag #tbt. We imagine the duo enjoyed the difference between French and American food on their trip.
Instagram rained hearts on the pic, which as of this writing has over 26,500 likes and comments that mostly express users' disbelief at how similar Biegel and her mother appear, with many saying they look like sisters or even twins. "I can see where you get your beauty from," commented one user, while another chimed in, "You look so much like her! She must be so Proud of you!" Still a third commented on the value of family, writing, "Mothers are the BEST and a blessing."