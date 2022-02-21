Instagram Can't Believe How Much Katie Biegel Looks Like Her Mom

Family is super important to Katie Biegel. When she gave birth to daughter Iris Marion Biegel, whom she shares with husband Ryan Biegel, after a series of unsuccessful IVF treatments, the celebrity chef posted to write about how overjoyed she was with her little family consisting of Ryan, Iris, and their dog. "I've spent the morning just staring at her, Ryan, and Gus in amazement that I have the family of my dreams," she partially captioned a pic of her holding her daughter. According to People, baby Iris came after the Biegels struggled with infertility, a battle during which "The Kitchen" host didn't give up hope for expanding her family. "I know a family will happen for us; it's just not going to be as easy as we thought," she said.

Now that baby Iris is here and approaching one and a half years old, Biegel is looking toward her next family adventure. She hopes to travel with her daughter and another very important woman in her life: her mom (via Instagram).