Popeyes Just Gave Its Flounder Sandwich A Spicy Update

As per Popeye's menu, their flounder fish sandwich is back for the proverbial "limited time." While the duration is unspecified, we're speculating that they'll offer it up through Good Friday and most likely until supplies run out after that date, so this may vary from location to location. The big news this year is there are two versions, last year's Classic and a new Spicy version, which a press release says features "Cajun classic and spicy seasoning." Which yes, we'd pretty much guessed at from the name alone, not to mention Popeye's provenance.

Both sandwiches have the exact same calorie count, so it seems that the seasoning blend is the only real difference between the two. In fact, if you've tried Popeyes' regular and spicy chicken sandwiches, you can probably extrapolate the difference between these fish sandwiches for yourself. They are also priced the same –- approximately $4.49 if you order a la carte, although you can probably expect to pay more if you're living in a high-rent district (probably no discount for living in the boonies, though; isn't that always the case?). If you're a flounder fan, don't forget to join Popeye's Rewards, since ordering either fish sandwich will earn you 150 bonus points, which is the same amount you'd normally get for placing a $15.00 order. If you're signing up for the first time, you can also get a free side, small drink, or apple pie as well.