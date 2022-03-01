Serena Wolf Reveals Her True Feelings About Martha Stewart - Exclusive

When Serena Wolf launched a blog about her husband Logan's eating habits, she had no idea that it would be the beginning of a successful career. "He wanted to eat slightly healthier," Wolf told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "but had a very terrifying view of health food, and thought he would have to be torturing himself until he died in order to be healthy." Wolf admitted she loves comfort food too and began substituting healthier ingredients into the couple's favorite dishes as a way to keep the foods they love but make them more nutritious. Then, she was introduced to the nutritionist for the New York Giants, who connected her to two players that wanted exactly the type of comfort food she was cooking. Wolf soon became their private chef and refined her cooking style to meet their nutritional needs. The meals she created led to her writing two cookbooks, "The Dude Diet" and "The Dude Diet Dinnertime" — and with a substantial bump from Instagram, Wolf's career took off.

Her website now has wellness, beauty, style, and entertainment guides, which is very reminiscent of Martha Stewart's empire. In the interview, Wolf admitted that she wants to pursue all of her passions, which also means taking care of one's self in a holistic way. So eating healthy food, dressing nicely, and a skincare regimen are all tied together for her. But Wolf added that she would never insist on perfection because being imperfect is also being human. "We have moved on a bit from the perfection of the Martha Stewart entertaining era," she said. "I think there is a lot more honesty and transparency in the lifestyle space thanks to social media."