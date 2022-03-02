Instagram Is Loving Marcus Samuelsson's Tribute To The Women In His Life

Marcus Samuelsson welcomed the start of Women's History Month with an Instagram post about the women that helped him become who he is today. In his caption, Samuelsson expressed gratitude for his birth mother, his adoptive mother, his sisters, his grandmother, his wife, and his daughter.

He thanked his mothers for keeping him safe and loving him "unconditionally," and his grandmother for teaching him how to cook. Samuelsson also acknowledged his wife Maya and his newborn baby girl, Grace Ethiopia, who he said, "makes me want to be the best man I can be."

Samuelsson's Instagram followers were of course touched by his photos and caption. One said, "Thank you for sharing this story of women in your life." And another commented, "Beautiful tribute, thank you for sharing this piece of your heart with your fans!" And a third shared, "You have a beautiful storied history of strong women by your side. It has made you a wonderful, creative, and compassionate chef. May your daughter Grace follow in her ancestors' footsteps."

Similarly to his annual Black History Month menu, Samuelsson is serving up dishes inspired by women at all of his restaurants this month (via The Village Voice). We can't wait to see what's on the menu!