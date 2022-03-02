Instagram Is Loving Marcus Samuelsson's Tribute To The Women In His Life
March 1 marked the start of Women's History Month, a time for the "study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history." Since its creation in 1987, the month-long holiday has prompted countless parades, essay contests, and educational events, says the History Channel.
The National Women's History Alliance set 2022's theme as "Providing Healing, Promoting Hope," in particular in honor of healthcare personnel and other essential workers, as well as millions of mothers throughout history. Truly, March is an opportunity to acknowledge and thank the women in our lives, as well as the women who came before us.
Many beloved celebrity chefs took to social media with emotional posts about their loved ones as well, paying tribute to their mothers, grandmothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and daughters. Marcus Samuelsson, a familiar face from numerous TV cooking competitions, sparked an outpouring of love from his fans after he shared a picture from his early childhood.
He paid tribute to 'the women in my life who have helped shape me'
Marcus Samuelsson welcomed the start of Women's History Month with an Instagram post about the women that helped him become who he is today. In his caption, Samuelsson expressed gratitude for his birth mother, his adoptive mother, his sisters, his grandmother, his wife, and his daughter.
He thanked his mothers for keeping him safe and loving him "unconditionally," and his grandmother for teaching him how to cook. Samuelsson also acknowledged his wife Maya and his newborn baby girl, Grace Ethiopia, who he said, "makes me want to be the best man I can be."
Samuelsson's Instagram followers were of course touched by his photos and caption. One said, "Thank you for sharing this story of women in your life." And another commented, "Beautiful tribute, thank you for sharing this piece of your heart with your fans!" And a third shared, "You have a beautiful storied history of strong women by your side. It has made you a wonderful, creative, and compassionate chef. May your daughter Grace follow in her ancestors' footsteps."
Similarly to his annual Black History Month menu, Samuelsson is serving up dishes inspired by women at all of his restaurants this month (via The Village Voice). We can't wait to see what's on the menu!