Molly Sims Dishes On Her Family Food Traditions - Exclusive

If there's one dish that really stands out to Molly Sims when she thinks back on her mom's cooking influence, it has to be her spinach casserole. "It is the single best spinach casserole, besides her red velvet cake, and her biscuits. Actually, my grandmother's biscuits were better than hers," Sims said, explaining that the casserole is convenient to make because it uses easy-to-find ingredients and a simple cooking method. "It's totally like Americana. It's cheddar, a block of American cheese, kind of like what you put in queso. Cottage cheese, flour, butter, salt. You put it in a Crockpot and you let it sit," she explained.

While it's clearly a favorite of Sims', the model and actress also shared a few of her other favorite family dishes, too. "There was an amazing red velvet cake. I grew up with cornbread, and tomatoes, and cottage cheese. I grew up with biscuits, and breads, and homemade cookies, and coconut cakes," she added. "My aunts and my family made a book of all of their recipes. It's amazing," she added. It certainly seems food played a huge role in family get-togethers and celebrations of all sorts for Sims. So, it's no wonder she has continued to love the recipes and shares them with her fans and followers on her website.

