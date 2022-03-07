Smashburger Just Dropped Your Childhood Favorite Menu Item

Per Smashburger's press release, Adult Chicken Tenders are your typical tender while the hot chicken tenders have Smashburger's Nashville Scorchin' Hot seasoning on them. Order sizes come in three or five pieces, and of course, the chain has a selection of dipping sauces to choose from, including BBQ, Ranch, and Honey Mustard.

Previously, Smashburger only had chicken strips as an option on the kid's menu. And based on the chain's website, they're still available. Twitter user @ChesterShawn81 posted about this in 2020, complaining, "serious issue with the @Smashburger menu. Why do I have to order a kid's meal to get some chicken tenders? I didn't want the fries or apple juice I got with the order." Another Twitter user, @babiesneeze, had a similar request in 2016: "Can you put chicken tenders on the regular menu, i hate ordering them from the kids menu." Smashburger cheekily responded, "Trust us, adults order them more often than you think."

Whether adults just also love chicken tenders or want to relive their childhood fast food order, it looks like they had been hoping for chicken tenders on Smashburger's regular, grownup menu for a while. The chain is clearly hoping its new tenders will fulfill people's chicken cravings. But it also has news for customers who prefer fish For a limited time, they can order the fan-favorite Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich.