French Restaurant Chain Receives Threats Fueled By Poutine-Putin Confusion

After news of Russian troops moving into Ukraine made shockwaves, people around the world scrambled to find ways in which they could signal their support for or aid citizens of the besieged nation. Some, like chef José Andrés, flew down to Ukraine's border to cook hot meals for fleeing refugees (via Eater). Some folks for whom on-ground support was not possible resolved to reprimand Russia. It seems that in the minds of some, condemning the government's actions translates into boycotting all things related to the country.

The rush to boycott Russian goods, however, has caused much confusion over political allegiances. In one notorious misunderstanding, bar owners across the U.S. dumped what used to be known as Stolichnaya vodka. However, as CNN explains, the owner was exiled from Russia for opposing Vladimir Putin. In fact, Charlotte Observer reports that the brand's vodka is actually made in Latvia, and the company has locations in nearby countries, including Ukraine. The mix-up even prompted Stolichnaya to rebrand itself as "Stoli."

A restaurant chain in France has also found itself on the wrong side of misplaced public fury. According to Today, La Maison de la Poutine, or "The House of Poutine," has been mistakenly associated with Russian President Putin. In reality, all the name shows that the chain serves the famous Quebecois dish of French fries covered in cheese curds and gravy known as poutine.