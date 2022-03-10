What Your Homemade Chicken Sandwich Is Missing, According To Joshua Weissman - Exclusive

The second path to chicken sandwich glory, as noted by Weissman, is bread. "That is where so many sandwiches go wrong. Everyone overlooks the bun," he said. "They're so focused on what's inside the bun and then they just go buy buns, but it's like, wait a minute. You're ignoring 50% of the eating experience, which is the bun. That's 50-60% of the sandwich. I would argue that's possibly just as important as anything else on the sandwich."

Last, but very certainly not least, your meat might need more sodium than you think. "You've got to season, when you fry [your chicken]," Weissman suggested. "You've got your seasoned flour and your seasoned buttermilk, you should always put more salt than you think you need. There's nothing worse than under-salted fried chicken." Per Weissman, fast food chains don't rule the chicken sandwich wars because of super-secret ingredients. It's because they're kings at salting to perfection. "One of the reasons why people like KFC, people like Chick-fil-A, people like Popeye's, isn't just because their fried chicken. It's because they go hard on the salt," Weissman explained. "[Fried chicken] needs a lot of salt to really sustain the flavor. Because flour has no seasoning or flavor at all really when you fry it."

You can find Weissman's exact recipe for his "Better Than Popeye's Chicken Sandwich" in his New York Times best-selling "An Unapologetic Cookbook," available for sale here.