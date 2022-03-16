22% Believe This Is The Worst Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

Along with affordable produce, tasty store-brand snacks, and friendly customer service, one of the big perks of shopping at Trader Joe's is the retailer's vast frozen food section. Walk down the freezer aisle and you'll be transfixed by the rows and rows of unique eats. While there are plenty of frozen fruits and veggies to choose from, what shoppers are really obsessed with are the frozen entrees, side dishes, and desserts. According to the 13th annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards, the most popular frozen entrees right now are mandarin orange chicken, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken with basmati rice, and Joe's Diner mac 'n cheese.

With so many choices, it can be hard to know which to pick when you're standing in front of the freezer. A recent Mashed poll found that the best Trader Joe's frozen food is in fact mandarin orange chicken. But what about the worst? To find out, Mashed surveyed more than 600 people on their least favorite frozen dish from Trader Joe's. Here's which food nearly a quarter of respondents dubbed their last choice.