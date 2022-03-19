What Rita's Italian Ice Is Doing For Customers To Celebrate Spring
We love spring and all of the new menu items and freebies the season brings with it. From Taco Bell's cherry-licious beverages to El Pollo Loco's new Shredded Beef Birria, fast food chains are teasing customers with drinks and food that put us in a mood to shake off winter and welcome all that is fresh and new. Well, add Rita's to that list because the frozen dessert chain wants to help you mark the first day of spring the same way they've been marking it for the last 30 years.
Per Santa Clarita Magazine, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard got its start in May 1984, in Philadelphia, PA. The icy cool treat was the brainchild of Bob Tumolo who was a firefighter by day looking to make a few extra dollars in his spare time. Tumolo worked with his mom to perfect the recipe and named the frozen fruit treat after his wife, Rita. It was an instant hit and today, Rita's Italian Ice boasts nearly 600 locations. If you've never been, now might be the time to try your first Rita Italian Ice because just as in years past, the chain is giving it away free, but this year there's a "twist," according to a PR Newswire announcement.
Rita's has a new mobile app and you'll need it to get a free ice
Beginning on Sunday, March 20, Rita's is giving away free Italian ices (per PR Newswire). To participate, however, customers must download the chain's new mobile app. Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard said, "While the pandemic drove the cancelation of Rita's First Day of Spring the last two years, we are so excited to move our flagship tradition forward with a new way to celebrate this year." Chadwick explained further, "To minimize crowds and improve the overall guest experience, guests will need to download the new Rita's mobile app to receive their First Day of Spring free Ice offer. They will have one week to redeem it, so they can visit when it's convenient for them."
Once you become a Rita Italian Ice app user, you can head to the nearest shop and get your favorite ice — for free. This offer can only be used only once, and it must be redeemed from March 20 to 27 and you must physically go into the store to use this promo. The announcement notes that at all their locations combined, Rita's expects to give away about one million Italian ices and the website has deemed it "The sweetest event of the season."
In the event that you can't get to Rita's, you can try this homemade lemon Italian ice recipe.