Sonic's New Shake Flavors Are Inspired By Baked Goods

Sonic has more than its fair share of fan-favorite menu items. The chain's cherry limeade is a favorite of regulars, and its mozzarella sticks are often lauded, too. And that's not to mention the iconic Sonic tots (both regular and broccoli-filled) and Sonic Blasts; the fast-food chain's crowd-pleasers never fail.

One of those tried-and-true options is Sonic's shakes, which have been on the Sonic menu since day 1. Even the worst Sonic milkshake flavors — not everyone loves the chain's caramel and chocolate shake options, for example — aren't bad, per se. But when it comes to Sonic milkshakes, when they're good, they're great.

In the past few years, the fast-food chain has come out with a number of solid flavor riffs beyond classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry, such as the Sonic milkshake flavors that are blended with espresso. And its two latest limited-time milkshake flavors take inspiration from classic dessert favorites.