Instagram Is Drooling Over Amanda Freitag's Classic Patty Melt

If you drank a little too much over the weekend, you might be looking for the right hangover cure. We've done our research into what bartenders say about curing a hangover. (Hint: Lots of hydration is involved.) If you're a fermented veggie lover, eating pickles could help you recover from a hangover, too. And if you're hungry for something more substantial, there are a number of greasy breakfasts guaranteed to cure your hangover, such as one option by chef Amanda Freitag.

Freitag recently posted a TikTok video showing how she makes her patty melts. In the caption, she said, "Nothing cures the Mondays (or a hangover) like a patty melt. Fun fact: this was a favorite in my NYC diner!" Freitag's patty melt includes a pile of caramelized onions, cheddar and American cheeses, and of course, the burger patty itself. She serves her sandwich on rye bread, and the finishing touch is toasting it in the pan with a couple of pats of butter. If this is making you hungry, you're not alone.