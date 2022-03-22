Little Caesars Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Cheesy Appetizer

While the company might be known for Pizza Pizza, Little Caesars debuted its now-iconic Crazy Bread in 1982. Whether people ate that garlic, parmesan, and butter-forward bready delight on their own or dipped in sauce, it has become a quintessential pairing to many people's pizza order. In 2020, a company statement revealed that "if you lined up all the Crazy Bread sold in a year it would circle the earth three times." Still, Little Caesars appreciates that menu items need to evolve to keep people engaged. From limited-time offerings like the Batman Calzone to pepperoni pizza, the reality is that both new and reimagined favorites entice customers to make another purchase.

As reported by Brand Eating, Little Caesars has brought back the Stuffed Crazy Bread. The ooey, gooey cheesy menu item has returned to the menu and while menu prices may vary, the suggested price is $3.99 for three pieces and marinara dipping sauce. In addition, it is available as part of a Stuffed Crazy Bread Meal Deal. For $10.49, the food bundle includes a classic pizza and a bottle of soda.