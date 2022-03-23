Buddy Valastro Just Visited Bobby Flay's Vegas Restaurant
It's said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," but Buddy Valastro doesn't appear to be following that mantra. The "Cake Boss" star is currently visiting Sin City — where Eater reports he has three different eateries and another café on the way – and he hasn't been shy about sharing parts of his trip with his fans on social media.
Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend, Valastro delighted his followers with a few snaps of him and his family attending a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game, where the 55-year-old donned a custom "Cake Boss" jersey. Earlier today, the Carlo's Bakery owner returned to his page again to give fans another peek into his trip with a new post in which he revealed that he and his wife, Lisa, enjoyed dinner at a restaurant spearheaded by another popular Food Network star.
"We had an amazing meal last night @amalfivegas @caesarspalace," Valastro captioned a photo of him and his wife posing at the entrance of the Las Vegas hotspot. "Thank you to my friend @bobbyflay, your place is outstanding! If you're in Vegas it's a must try!" he added.
Valastro's friendship with Flay may have inspired his dinner at Amalfi
Fans have been raining hearts on the Instagram photo showing Buddy and Lisa Valastro's evening out in Lass Vegas. Instagram user @lhendrick42 left a compliment for the pair, calling them a "beautiful couple." Another commenter said they would take Valastro's suggestion and dine at Bobby Flay's restaurant Amalfi, which Eater reports opened in Caesar's Palace in May of last year and offers patrons the opportunity to dine on a number of dishes inspired by the coastal city in southern Italy.
Being that Valastro is of Italian descent himself, we can't say we're too surprised that the "Cake Boss" paid the eatery a visit during his recent trip to Vegas. However, his heritage may not be the only thing that drew him to the restaurant. As demonstrated by the cake maker's birthday shoutout for Flay in 2020, Valastro appears to good friends with the fellow star chef and has even indulged in a friendly cake-making competition with his pal on "Beat Bobby Flay." Spoiler alert: Flay was not the winner.