Buddy Valastro Just Visited Bobby Flay's Vegas Restaurant

It's said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," but Buddy Valastro doesn't appear to be following that mantra. The "Cake Boss" star is currently visiting Sin City — where Eater reports he has three different eateries and another café on the way – and he hasn't been shy about sharing parts of his trip with his fans on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend, Valastro delighted his followers with a few snaps of him and his family attending a Vegas Golden Knights hockey game, where the 55-year-old donned a custom "Cake Boss" jersey. Earlier today, the Carlo's Bakery owner returned to his page again to give fans another peek into his trip with a new post in which he revealed that he and his wife, Lisa, enjoyed dinner at a restaurant spearheaded by another popular Food Network star.

"We had an amazing meal last night @amalfivegas @caesarspalace," Valastro captioned a photo of him and his wife posing at the entrance of the Las Vegas hotspot. "Thank you to my friend @bobbyflay, your place is outstanding! If you're in Vegas it's a must try!" he added.