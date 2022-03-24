How Italy Had A Direct Influence On Food Network's Christian Petroni - Exclusive

During the interview with Mashed, Christian Petroni was flooded with many affectionate memories of Ponza, Italy. He said that he used to stroll down to a local bar and get a Chinotto — a soda made from the bittersweet myrtle-leaved orange tree — or a cornetto (the Italian version of a croissant) filled with Nutella. "These things for me, pasta e fagioli, pasta e lenticchie, lentil soup, bean stews," were the foods of his summers in Ponza, he said. Despite all of this indulgence in Italian deliciousness, though, by the end of the summer, Petroni usually wanted nothing more than a ham sandwich. His mother would acquiesce, but it would be a ham sandwich the Italian way with prosciutto cotto, provolone, and mustard on rosette de pane, a traditional Italian dinner roll.

Although he was young, Petroni understood that life in Ponza wasn't just about the wonderful food. It had a deeper meaning for him. Going off to Italy meant taking away — if only for two months — everything that was familiar to him at his home in the Bronx, and replacing it with something different. But then, returning home to New York meant leaving behind everything he came to love about Italy. Petroni acknowledged that he didn't appreciate this dynamic at the time, but now, he shared, "I'm really grateful for that part of my childhood." Today, Petroni honors his upbringing through his cooking. He recently launched an Edible NFT and at the private pizza pop-up where he served up his unique Garlic Butter Sicilian pie as an homage to the Bronx and Italy.

