7-Eleven Shoppers Will Love This BOGO Pizza Deal

Despite struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven made $91.8 billion in sales in 2021 (via Franchise Times). The chain launched its own delivery app, 7Now, in 2018, which helped business greatly when lockdowns started.

Need batteries, eggs, and a Monster energy drink, but can't run up to the convenience store to get them? Not a problem. Using the 7Now app, you can get just about any 7-Eleven product delivered right to your door. And if you pay $5.95 a month for a Gold Pass subscription, you can get your items delivered for free (via Food on Demand).

That isn't the only perk of the 7Now app. In addition to letting you get your Slurpee delivered, the app also features some pretty sweet deals. Visit the "Deals" tab to scroll through a number of offers, from free items to savings on your order. One of the current deals on 7-Eleven's pizzas comes at the perfect time — March Madness.