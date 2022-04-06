TGI Fridays Just Reignited The Chicken Sandwich Wars With Its New Slammers

Since its beginnings in the 1970s as a cocktail bar, TGI Fridays has been one of America's favorite restaurants for casual dining (via First We Feast). Whether you're craving loaded potato skins, a bacon cheeseburger, or just a couple of beers and some wings, the menu has something for just about everyone.

Unfortunately, between the chain's family-friendly makeover and its struggle to keep up with the times, TGI Fridays is feeling the heat. In 2019 alone, the chain closed 34 locations, says TODAY, and those closings continue to increase with each passing year. According to FSR Magazine, nearly 150 locations have closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, TGI Fridays is still introducing new menu items, including new chicken tender combos. And now with three new chicken sandwich combos, Friday (or really any) night just got a whole lot more exciting for fried chicken lovers.