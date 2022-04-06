TGI Fridays Just Reignited The Chicken Sandwich Wars With Its New Slammers
Since its beginnings in the 1970s as a cocktail bar, TGI Fridays has been one of America's favorite restaurants for casual dining (via First We Feast). Whether you're craving loaded potato skins, a bacon cheeseburger, or just a couple of beers and some wings, the menu has something for just about everyone.
Unfortunately, between the chain's family-friendly makeover and its struggle to keep up with the times, TGI Fridays is feeling the heat. In 2019 alone, the chain closed 34 locations, says TODAY, and those closings continue to increase with each passing year. According to FSR Magazine, nearly 150 locations have closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, TGI Fridays is still introducing new menu items, including new chicken tender combos. And now with three new chicken sandwich combos, Friday (or really any) night just got a whole lot more exciting for fried chicken lovers.
TGI Fridays is betting big on these new sandwiches
In what appears to be an effort to keep up with other restaurant chains, TGI Fridays is launching its own lineup of fried chicken sandwiches. The three new Slammer combos include Buffalo, Whiskey-Glaze, and Italian, says Thrillist, all of which come on a New England roll.
The Buffalo combo features chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, ranch, celery, and blue cheese crumbles. It comes with buffalo wings, slaw, and fries. The Whiskey-Glaze combo is a whirlwind of whiskey-glazed chicken, spicy aioli, and notes of sesame. It's joined by glazed ribs, slaw, and fries. Last but not least, the Italian combo showcases chicken drenched in a garlic-parmesan sauce with marinara and parmesan cheese. On the side, find mozzarella sticks, slaw, and fries.
The Slammer combos cost between $16 and $17, depending on which one you order (via TGI Fridays). If you want to try one, keep in mind these combos are not available at all locations, nor are they permanent additions to the menu.