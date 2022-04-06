Twitter Is Cracking Up At Padma Lakshmi's Hot Food Take

There are a lot of controversial food opinions out there. Something you enjoy might make someone else recoil, and there are even some food combinations we wish would go away, like pickles and chocolate. Redditors have also shared the junk food they'll eat but never serve to friends or family. Now Twitter is once again crackling with the hottest takes about food.

A recent tweet prompted people to respond with the food takes that would get them canceled, and plenty of users were eager to chime in with their thoughts — including celebrity chefs like Padma Lakshmi. She's got a hot take related to hot dogs, but it's not about whether a hot dog is considered a sandwich.

Lakshmi quote tweeted, "Bologna is a mega hot dog." She doesn't expand her idea more, but we're guessing that it's because both hot dogs and bologna are processed meats and have similar textures. Plus, if you don't slice bologna, it really does resemble a thicker hot dog.