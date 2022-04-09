Sunny Anderson Reveals 'What 47 Looks Like' In Pre-Birthday Video

On April 8, Sunny Anderson posted a video to Instagram that shows her having a self-care moment with a face mask. "Can you tell I'm crying?" she asks before panning around the room to show fans the birthday balloons, decorations, and basket of gardening goodies that her work family had left there for her. "It's been a crazy year, I'm so excited for 47," she says, getting up close to her mirror. "This is what 47 looks like!"

In her caption, Anderson expresses her gratitude for life, even if it's sometimes a little tough. "I'm so truly thankful for this gift," she writes. "Wow. Life is something else. I can't wait for 47 tomorrow!" Her fellow Food Network stars wished her a happy birthday in the comments, as did many of her fans. Others thanked her for being herself and wished her the best year yet. The post got more than 6,000 likes and a whopping 800+ comments, all of which this queen of course deserves.