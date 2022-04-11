Mario Lopez Can't Resist This Fast Food Order - Exclusive
If you could only pick one fast food restaurant to eat at for the rest of your life, which one would it be? All right — that may be too hard of a question for anyone to answer. Whether it's McDonald's, In-N-Out, Taco Bell, or Domino's, fast food chains harness endless possibilities with quick and delicious menu items that keep customers crawling back, even Mario Lopez.
During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lopez did a deep dive into his upcoming acting endeavors along with his food favorites. The "Access Hollywood" host just launched MarioChelada, which is a fun product line inspired by micheladas (a Mexican beer cocktail). Mario's favorite drink boils down to tequila, his own brand being Casa México Tequila, and his favorite style of food is Mexican. Tacos and margaritas? Say no more. But the "Saved by the Bell" actor also revealed his favorite fast food order, and it's a classic.
Mario can't get enough of Chick-fil-A
When asked about his go-to fast food order, Mario Lopez said, "Chick-fil-A['s] chicken sandwiches." It really is the simple pleasures in life. A recent fast food frenzy has been the infamous chicken wars, which has chains (like Burger King, Wendy's, and Popeyes) battling it out for the best chicken sandwich. So Lopez's answer — the chain famous for its chicken-based menu — is definitely on theme!
Regarding his other food endeavors, Lopez recently paired up with Chips Ahoy! and the Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) for the Follow Your Art campaign. The initiative chooses young teens from BGCA to create the packaging of limited edition Chips Ahoy! cookies. The brand will donate $1 million over three years to aid BGCA art programs and champion teens' artistic passions, per a press release sent to Mashed. Lopez explained, "It's giving them [teens] an opportunity that they wouldn't have otherwise." You can't fault his taste – cookies and Chick-fil-A both sound pretty good right now.
Visit the Chips Ahoy! Follow Your Art website to learn more about the campaign and sweepstakes.