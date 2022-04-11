Mario Lopez Can't Resist This Fast Food Order - Exclusive

If you could only pick one fast food restaurant to eat at for the rest of your life, which one would it be? All right — that may be too hard of a question for anyone to answer. Whether it's McDonald's, In-N-Out, Taco Bell, or Domino's, fast food chains harness endless possibilities with quick and delicious menu items that keep customers crawling back, even Mario Lopez.

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lopez did a deep dive into his upcoming acting endeavors along with his food favorites. The "Access Hollywood" host just launched MarioChelada, which is a fun product line inspired by micheladas (a Mexican beer cocktail). Mario's favorite drink boils down to tequila, his own brand being Casa México Tequila, and his favorite style of food is Mexican. Tacos and margaritas? Say no more. But the "Saved by the Bell" actor also revealed his favorite fast food order, and it's a classic.