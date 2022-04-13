Mario Lopez Names The One Chef He'd Want To Cook Him Dinner - Exclusive

If you are a food television enthusiast, then you may have the same dream chef as Mario Lopez. The "Extra" host said, "There's a lot, but I'm probably going to go with Chef Ludo Lefebvre [...] The French chef. He does 'Rat in the Kitchen.'" The Hulu show gathers chefs to compete in a cooking competition, but one chef is selected to be the saboteur of the kitchen. The competitors then have to guess who the "rat" is. Sounds like good television.

Lopez's passion for food doesn't end there, as he recently paired up with Chips Ahoy! on the Follow Your Art campaign, featuring limited-edition cookies with packages designed by teen artists. The brand will be donating $1 million over the time span of three years to the Boys & Girls Club of America, which Lopez was a part of growing up. Lopez told Mashed, "I've been a proud ambassador for years and I love the programs that they support, including this one, where they're harnessing happy." Maybe he will grab some of these new Chips Ahoy! cookies for dessert after Chef Ludo Lefebvre cooks him dinner.

