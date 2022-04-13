Duff Goldman's Daughter Eating Pizza Is Instagram's New Favorite Picture

Pastry chef Duff Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed their baby girl, Josephine, just over a year ago on January 31, 2021. In his Instagram announcement, Goldman gushed over his "little family" and all the things they had to look forward to, like "pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike."

In the months since then, Goldman has been keeping fans updated on Josephine's adventures and milestones, from visiting his bakery Charm City Cakes in Baltimore to splashing around in the toilet, to trying new foods.

In Goldman's latest post, little Josephine took on the first item from her dad's list: pizza. And although Goldman's been known to push the envelope when it comes to the definition of pizza — for example, his Tweet declaring quesadillas to be pizza — it would seem he's starting his daughter's pizza experience out in a more conventional way. No doubt they'll work their way up to quesadillas.