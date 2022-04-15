Wingstop Is Celebrating 4/20 In The Best Way

The origins of April 20, or "4/20," can be traced back to California high school students in the 1970s who drove around looking for a supposed stash of marijuana plants somewhere around the San Francisco region (via Rolling Stone). While a bunch of teens searching for weed while cruising in a Chevy Impala may sound like a nonsensical urban legend to some, there's no denying that the term "4/20" has entered the common lexicon of stoners, social media users, and oddly enough, restaurants.

According to Esquire, a wide variety of restaurants including Jack in the Box and Fatburger have had special 4/20 promotions in the past, promising plenty of food for rock-bottom prices to a very high — and very hungry — crowd. Even Doritos has a special collab for 4/20 this year.

This shouldn't come as a surprise as, per Insider, when under the influence of marijuana, neurons in our brain that promote hunger are suddenly activated — thus, we have the "munchies." It would be pretty good business to tend to the wants and needs of these hungry customers then, wouldn't it?

Chicken wing purveyor Wingstop has hopped on board the 4/20 celebration this year with an all-new sauce just for the occasion.