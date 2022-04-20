Secret Pizza Hut Menu Hacks You Have To Try, Straight From The Execs - Exclusive

The Pizza Hut of today is a far cry from the Pizza Hut of our childhood. Phoning in your weeknight pizza order has been replaced with online ordering through an app, and the menu has expanded far beyond your basic pizza and salad bar situation. These days, you can load up on wings, pasta, side orders, and desserts to round out your meal. That's not all — if you know the right hacks, the Pizza Hut menu possibilities are nearly endless. So we turned straight to the experts for the inside scoop.

Mashed spoke exclusively with the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Lindsay Morgan, about all things pizza, including some of the best ways to hack the menu. Fair warning — if you keep reading, you may feel compelled to hit up your closest Pizza Hut ASAP. "We actually chatted with our team members" working in Pizza Hut restaurants, says Morgan, rounding up some of the best recipes employees have created on their own from the menu, "or the things that have come in from customers that are delicious."

Pizza Hut actually plans to put some of these creations on the official menu at some point. "We actually have two more [in the works] that we'll be putting out on social media that are inspired from customers tricking out their pizzas," Morgan told Mashed.

Until then, the secret is out — these are the unofficial Pizza Hut menu hacks you have to try.